Mrs. Mary Katherine McCranie, 89, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Abbey Hospice in Social Circle.
Formerly of Hoschton, she was currently living in Great Oaks Senior Living in Monroe.
Graveside services began at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, at Memorial Park South Cemetery in Flowery Branch. The Rev. Lee Adams officiated.
The family received friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
Mrs. McCranie was born Nov. 8, 1930, to Herbert and Mary Margie Rountree in Dothan, Alabama. She had a passion for oil painting, playing bridge with friends, traveling with her husband and participating in the Officers Wives Club. No matter where the Air Force took Col. and Mrs. McCranie, she remained true to the qualities of a Southern lady.
Mrs. McCranie is survived by her son, William (Beau) McCranie of Duluth; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Val Dziagwa of Arvada, Colorado; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Bert Rountree of Alabama; sister, Margie R. Alderson of Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, retired U.S. Air Force Col. William Julian McCranie III; her parents; and her brother Ben Rountree.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 41 Perimeter Center E., Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346. Online: www.alz.org.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, GA 30542, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
