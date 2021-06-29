Margaret Byrd, 99, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Margaret was born in Bowdon, Georgia, to Jim Smith and Lura Barrett Smith.
Margaret was a longtime resident of Loganville and an active member of Loganville United Methodist Church.
Margaret was a graduate of West Georgia College and the University of Georgia. She loved her family and enjoyed a long career as an elementary school teacher in Walton County. In 2015 she moved to Venice, Florida, to be closer to her daughter.
Margaret is survived by her son Michael (Marsha) Byrd of Loganville; daughter, Susan (Chuck) McCormick of Venice; and grandson Stephen (Jessa) Byrd of Tavernier, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Winston Byrd, and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Services are under the care of Farley Funeral Home and Crematory in Venice, Florida. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
