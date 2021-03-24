Barbara Marks Reeder passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021.
She was born Aug. 11, 1930, wedded Edward Ronald Reeder in 1950 and remained married until his death in 1996. They both were preceded in death by their daughter, Judith Reeder Vawter.
Barbara is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Stephen C. Reeder Sr. and Kathie H. Reeder of Eatonton and Jeffery M. Reeder of Social Circle.
Additional survivors include six grandchildren and their spouses, Stephen C. Reeder Jr. and Leslie M. Reeder of Rutledge, Haiden Reeder Grey and Matthew Grey of Anchorage, Alaska, Nathan Bart Reeder and Margaret Thornton-Reeder of Philadelphia, Jacob A. Reeder and Victoria Reeder of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Natalie Reeder Gibson and Jackie Gibson of Gainesville, and Andrew Vawter of Social Circle.
Surviving great-grandchildren are Lendon Reeder of Rutledge; David, Stephen and Benjamin Grey of Anchorage; Wyatt Reeder of Jacksonville; and Weston Gibson of Gainesville. Barbara’s sole surviving sibling is Emma Lou Jackson of Knoxville, Tennessee.
A graveside service was held with family and friends on Friday, March 19, officiated by Pastor Kathy Johnson of Social Circle United Methodist Church with burial in the Social Circle City Cemetery. All arrangements were planned and coordinated with Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe.
