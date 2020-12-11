Horace H. Ivey, 90, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
A funeral service began at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Rev. Phillip Ivey officiated. Burial followed at the Mount Vernon Christian Church cemetery.
Horace was a longtime member at Mount Vernon Christian Church and was retired from Transcontinental Gas Pipeline. He was the best husband, father, papa and brother. He loved camping, fishing, gardening and working in the yard and on his antique tractors. He loved sitting on the porch in his rocking chair visiting with family and friends.
Horace was preceded in death by his parents, John Allen and Louise (Davis) Ivey; five brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Jackie (McGaughey) Ivey of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Phil and Jackie Ivey of Monroe; grandson and fiancée, Phillip Ivey and Hannah Rainwater of McDonough; brother and sister-in-law, Harris and Meredith Ivey of Winder; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Lewis James of Griffin; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.
The family received friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
