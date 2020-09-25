Mary Sue McCullers Chancey, 96, of Loganville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
A graveside service began at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Corinth Memorial Gardens with Minister Don Hardison officiating.
Mrs. Chancey was a member of Corinth Christian Church and retired from Oxford Industries in Monroe. She also worked in the cafeteria for Loganville schools.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Chancey.
Mary Sue is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Marsha Chancey of Bishop; sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Gene Knight of Loganville; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Corinth Christian Church Cemetery Fund, 1635 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052, or online at www.corinthchristian.org.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
