Edith Briscoe Smith, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 6, 1930, in Between, to John Thomas Briscoe Sr. and Ethel Summerour Briscoe. Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Smith Sr.; sister, Martha Phillips; and brothers, John Briscoe and Jim Briscoe.
Surviving members of Mrs. Smith’s family are her daughter, Julie Sellers; son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Angie (Martin) Smith Jr.; grandchildren, Jason Smith (Charlene), Lynn Carroll, Kay McNulty (Chris), Ryan Smith, Ken Sellers (Ansley), Jacob Sellers (Rebecca) and Meredith Bird (Chris); and sister-in-law Myra Smith, along with 11 great-grandchildren.
Edith was a lady of amazing grace and abundant faith. A dear friend to many, she lived a life of gracious hospitality. To know her was to love her as a genuine and loyal friend. She loved her family, friends, gardening, church, and a good bridge game. She especially enjoyed helping others celebrate important events by opening her home and offering a delicious home-cooked meal.
“Miss Edith,” as she was affectionally called, was a true Southern lady in the best sense of the word. She was kind to the underprivileged as well as the privileged. Foremost, she was a Christian who believed strongly in Jesus as her Savior and allowed God through the Holy Spirit to enter her as she lived her faith. There is a saying by Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus that personifies her: “It is only in the giving of oneself to others that we truly live.”
A private graveside service began at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe.
The family is asking for any memorials to be sent to First Baptist Church, 202 McDaniel St., Monroe, GA 30655.
