Jeffrey Gereau “Jeff” Stryker, 48, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Gereau Stryker. Jeff is survived by his mother, Nancy Stryker; his brother, Rob Stryker; his sister, Carrie Stryker; his sister-in-law, Crystal Stryker; and his 6-year-old daughter, Cayla.
Jeff was born in East Point, Georgia, on Oct. 3, 1973. He excelled in woodwork craftsmanship and was a master at building and installing custom cabinets and custom closets, and everything in between. Jeff enjoyed making people laugh, working out at the gym, and most of all, spending time with his little girl, Cayla.
We extend an invitation to friends and family to join us for a celebration of Jeff’s life. While we are grieving him, we know the last thing he would want is for his loved ones to dress up in black for a somber occasion. Please come casually dressed and join us as we gather to eat, drink, smile, laugh and share our favorite memories of our beloved father, son, brother and friend.
The celebration of life service will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Ag Building, 135 Main St., Loganville, GA 30052. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Foundation.
Henry Funeral Home of Lithonia is in charge of the arrangements.
