Hubert Newton Hawkins, 87, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
He was born in Morgan County on March 7, 1933, to Leona Peters and Walter Hawkins. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, the late James Lamar Hawkins.
He retired as a captain from the Monroe Fire Department, and he was a longtime member of Harmony Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Shelby David Hawkins; daughter, Toni Adams of Monroe; sons and daughters-in-law, Don and Mitzi Hawkins of Monroe, and Dale and Jo Hawkins of Eatonton; grandchildren, Kasey Shiver, Daniel Hawkins, Hannah Whitaker and Danielle Hawkins; great-grandchildren, Molly and Naomi Shiver; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Brant Calloway officiating. Burial will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be at Harmony Baptist Church prior to the funeral service, from 1- 2 p.m. Thursday.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
