Gina Maria Elsmore, 56, of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
She was born in Monroe on Dec. 13, 1964.
Surviving members of Mrs. Elsmore’s family are her husband, Jeff Elsmore; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda Marie and Troy Touchstone; son, Robert Jefferey Elsmore Jr.; mother and stepfather, Peggy and Rick Baker; father, James Wesley Bramblett Sr.; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Daniel Roberson; brother James Wesley Bramblett Jr.; and grandchildren, Jeffery, Justin, Landyn, Bentley, Maddison, Dakota and Colton.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements.
