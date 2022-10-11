Andrew Calvin Smith, age 69, of Monroe, passed away on October 4, 2022.
He was born on June 3, 1953 to the late Sarah Hazel Hardman Smith and the late Henry Ford Smith.
Surviving are wife, Kitty Taylor Smith; sons and daughters-in-law, Barry and Nancy Palmer, Jr., Adam and Amanda Palmer, Michael and Candace Smith; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 10 a.m.with Dr. Todd Ware officiating. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
You can sign the Mr. Smith’s guestbook at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | October 12, 2022
Commented