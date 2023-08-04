Dorothy Allene Farmer, 81, of Bostwick, passed away on July 25, 2023.
She was born in Madison on Sept. 17, 1941 to Fred and Lilly Whitley Durand. She was married to Kenneth Farmer.
Mrs. Farmer was a member of Braswell Holiness Church. She loved her family and time she was able to spend with them. Allene Farmer is survived by her husband, Kenneth and children, Denice Batchelor, Deanna Ruark & Doug and Kathy Jones & Andy.
Her grandchildren are Amber and Adam Bates, Adam & Emily Ruark, MaRanda Batchelor, Brandyn Batchelor, Madison Farmer, Grace Farmer and Caroline Farmer. She was preceded in death by sons, Randy Collins and Eddie Farmer, son-in-law, Randy Batchelor and grandson, Jeremy Ruark.
The family received friends on Friday, July 28, A.E. Carter Funeral home. A memorial service was held on July 29 at Braswell Holiness Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your local church or charity in Mrs. Farmer’s memory.
The Walton Tribune | August 5-6, 2023
