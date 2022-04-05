John Thurman Thompson, 92, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 12, 1929, to Nollie Victoria Haynes Thompson and William Byron Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, the late Michael Thompson; and a sister, the late Jean Thompson Dawkins Walton.
Surviving are his wife, Ollie Jo Wilson Thompson; his daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Gregg Glass; sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Derek and Kimberly Thompson, Steve and Robin Thompson, and Greg and Rene Thompson; sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and C.B. Morgan; brother and sister-in-law, Virgil and Jocelyn Thompson; and grandchildren, Michael Thompson, Blake Thompson, Paige Thompson, Bryan Thompson, Brandon Thompson, Nick Thompson, Savannah Goins, and Tori Cherian.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, with the funeral service following at the Monroe First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joe Buffaloe officiating.
Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Please sign the guest book at the church, or an online guest book is available at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com for those who cannot attend.
