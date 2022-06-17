Mrs. Brenda Vernelle Belcher Ancrum was born into this life on May 16, 1943, to Margaret Louise Lynch Belcher and Ralph Cornelius Belcher in Columbus, Georgia.
As a little girl, she was a brilliant student and an avid reader. By the age of 7, she found her passion for crocheting. She started quilting before her ninth birthday. By age 10, she was creating outfits for herself and all of her cousins. She would use this ability to positively impact those around her for the rest of her life.
Her academic acumen resulted in early admission to Fisk University. In fact, she began her college career at the tender age of 16 before having the opportunity to officially graduate from high school.
At Fisk University, she majored in biology and health sciences. During the summer of 1964, she visited New York City for what would be a fateful trip. It was during this brief stay that she would be introduced to the love of her life, Mr. James Ancrum.
She and Mr. Ancrum were set up on a blind date by mutual friends. James, a movie buff, knew of a theater that was showing “Sayonara,” which is where he took her for their first date. The very next day, he called to ask her to see another movie, “Flower Drum Song.” After that date, Brenda knew that it was going to be forever and called her parents to say that she had met “the one.”
It was at this point that her mother immediately went to New York to bring her just turned 21 year old daughter back to Columbus, Georgia. But true love prevailed. James called Brenda in Columbus where his future mother-in-law let him know that if he wanted her, he would have to come and get her. And that he did.
On August 22, 1964, they became man and wife at her parents' home in Columbus, Georgia. To this blessed union, two amazing children were born, Kimberly and James.
The Ancrums spent the first half of their married life in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens in New York City where Mrs. Ancrum taught physical education and health sciences at Eastern District High School. She received numerous awards and accolades by administrators and students.
While being a phenomenal wife, loving mother, and amazing teacher, Brenda remained a brilliant student and went on to receive a Masters in Teaching from Brooklyn College and completed the coursework for a doctorate in Education. The family often traveled together to continually visit family and friends. Their most memorable trip was the summer of 1976, when they drove cross country to visit family in California.
Brenda was a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. In 1997, she retired from 32 years of teaching in New York City, and she and her husband moved back to her beloved state of Georgia and found a chapter home with Chi Tau Omega Chapter, based in Covington/Conyers, of the organization.
An especially proud AKA member, she could be found with her dearest friend and soror, her only daughter, Dr. Kimberly Hunley at numerous AKA events throughout the United States. Additionally, Brenda was a stalwart supporter of her dear Alma Mater, Fisk University, and never missed an opportunity to support the institution and meet up with her fellow alums at various functions. Events that allowed her to meet fellow Fisk sorors were especially important.
From a lifelong love of sewing born in her youth, Brenda became an expert quilter who could be counted on for amazing creations that provided warmth and beauty to every home they touched just as did their creator. Each quilt Brenda designed was a different beautiful expression of her loving nature and creative spirit. In fact, Brenda lent her considerable talents to St. Anna's Catholic Church's Our Lady of Perpetual Help Quilters Ministry which raises awareness of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cancer Hospice ministry. These quilts live on as more than physical items but as representations of her dedication to the people she loved.
Mrs. Brenda Ancrum departed this life on June 11, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents Margaret Louise Belcher and Ralph Belcher. She was their only child.
Brenda leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her husband of 56 years, James Ancrum; daughter, Dr. Kimberly Patrice Ancrum Hunley (Kevin) and son James Michael (Katrina); grandchildren, Kevin Hunley, Kenneth Hunley, Kaila Hunley, Jamie Ancrum, and Mary Ancrum; and a host of family, friends, sorority sisters, and church members.
A funeral service was held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. The service will be located at St. Anna's Catholic Church in Monroe where Father Dan Toof officiated.
Meadows Funeral Home of Monroe was in charge of the arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | June 18-19, 2022
