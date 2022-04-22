Melvin Bobby Farmer, age 85, of Good Hope, passed away on April 18, 2022.
He was born in Walton county Georgia on December 21, 1936 to the late Melvin Wayne Farmer and the late Frances Selena Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Faye Farmer and grandson, the late Brandon Key.
Surviving are, daughter, Stacey Farmer; son, David Hill; Sisters and Brother in Law; Gail and Bill Howard, Sandra Hall, Lena Hill; Brother and Sister in Law, Wayne and Gail Farmer; Grandson, Trevor Hill; and several Nieces and Nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 2:00 PM at the chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Bishop Kevin Magness officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
