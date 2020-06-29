Milton Jimmy Harrison, 88, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
He was born in Walton County on Feb. 29, 1932, to Sarah Arlene Dillard Harrison and William Hull Harrison, who precede him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Polly J. Harrison; daughter and son-in-law, Christie and Joel Johnson of Monroe; sons: Joey Harrison of Monroe and Darryl Harrison of Lake Sinclair; sisters and brother-in-law: Martha Heathcoe of Temple Terrace, Florida, and Levie and Bobby Cook of Bogart; grandchildren, Joanna Allen, Jordan Harrison, Drew Harrison and Carly Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Hollis Harrison, Charlotte Allen, Brooks Harrison and Rylee Allen.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Box officiating. Burial followed at Westlawn Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
