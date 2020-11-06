William Mike Brown, 69, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
He was born Oct. 12, 1951, to Martha Jim Willingham Brown and William Lewis Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Tavana Cannon Brown; daughters and son-in-law, Candice Jewell Brown of Atlanta and Natalie and Jeremy Shumate of Monroe; sisters and brothers-in-law, Glenda Oden of Mount Olive, Alabama, Jan and Terry Jones of Good Hope, and Sheryl and Michael Hill of Savannah; and grandchildren, Macie Jane Shumate and Jeremiah Cooper Shumate.
A funeral service began at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Brant Callaway officiating.
Burial followed at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented