Charles Edward Loveless, 82, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
He was born in Bessemer, Alabama, on Feb. 28, 1938, to Andrew Mac Loveless and Bertha Mae Waldrop Loveless. Mr. Loveless was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Burrell Johnson; and a sister, Mary Ruth Mazer.
Charles lived a life that can be called the American dream. He moved as a teenager from Bessemer to Phoenix, a move that would prove to be a fateful one. While in Arizona, he met his bride, Eva Berg. They married July 19, 1958, and, a year later, he found himself the father of twin girls.
His whole life he worked hard to provide for his family. He started at NCG Welding Supply as a young man, delivering cylinders to customers, sweeping floors, whatever it took. From there he moved up to salesman and eventually owned his own store, Compressed Gases of Augusta. There he worked with a team of people who became lifelong friends.
His mind for business and his care for his customers led to a 50-year career that can only be described as extraordinary. He instilled in his children and grandchildren the same work ethic and compassion. His loving care and generosity toward his family will be greatly missed. But faith gives them comfort in knowing that their loss is Heaven’s gain.
Surviving members of his family are his daughters and son-in-law, Debbie and Ron Proctor and Cindy Bryant; sister, June Huey; loving companion, Eva Marie Loveless; grandchildren, Jenni, Charlie, Mandy, Chris, Sarah, Steven; great grandchild, Jorgan.
A funeral service began at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Blount officiating. Burial followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
