Ho Thi De, 84 years young, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Long An, Vietnam.
Thi De is survived by her seven children: daughter, Tuyet Mai Thi Le of Loganville; son, Le Thanh Phuong of Long An; son: Thong Thanh Le of Bowman; daughter, Tuyet Hong Thi Le of Bowman; son: Le Thanh Phuong of Long An; and son: Le Thanh Thong of Long An.
The funeral will be held in Long An.
Private reflection by families will be at Loganville and Bowman.
