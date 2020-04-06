Ho Thi De, 84 years young, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Long An, Vietnam.

Thi De is survived by her seven children: daughter, Tuyet Mai Thi Le of Loganville; son, Le Thanh Phuong of Long An; son: Thong Thanh Le of Bowman; daughter, Tuyet Hong Thi Le of Bowman; son: Le Thanh Phuong of Long An; and son: Le Thanh Thong of Long An.

The funeral will be held in Long An.

Private reflection by families will be at Loganville and Bowman.

To plant a tree in memory of Ho De as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

The Walton Tribune | Wednesday, April 8, 2020