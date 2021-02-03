Horace Anthony Wimpey, 64, of Social Circle, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
He was born in Atlanta on Oct. 2, 1956, to Blanche Moss Wimpey and Richard Wimpey. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, the late Eric Wimpey, the late Ricky Wimpey, and the late Randy Wimpey.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Wimpey; sons and daughter-in-law, D.J. and Sherri Wimpey of Bethlehem and Andrew Wimpey of Monroe; brothers, Eddie Wimpey of Oxford, John Wimpey of Lodi, California, and Paul Wimpey of Oxford.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Paul Wimpey officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to Covenant House Georgia at P.O. Box 94456, Atlanta, GA 30377, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
