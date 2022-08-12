Christopher Rist Coffman of Monroe was born on July 22, 2000.
He died from injuries sustained from a car accident on Aug. 6, 2022 in Habersham County.
He was with girlfriend, Alexis White, of Loganville.
Even with injuries his main concern witnesses say, was trying to help Alexis.
Christopher was the son of Chris and Donna Coffman. His will be missed by his brothers, Zackary and Samuel; dog, Ellie May, and cat, Isabelle.
He is also survived by grandparents, Joe and Diane Luckey; uncle Michael and his wife, Irish.
Christopher was loved by family, friends and all who knew him. He was employed by Dennis and Heather Mobley of Whole Sale Family Traditions. He enjoyed fly fishing, playing guitar and working with plants.
Christopher will be missed by his mother father, brothers and friends.
Christopher will be cremated. Special prayers for family will be appreciated. Services will be announced at a later date.
Christopher was a one of a kind soul who no mater what, would do anything for anyone. He took care of others before he took care of himself. He was, and still is, a blessing.
“The Lord is close to the broken hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalms 34:18
