Mrs. Frances Mooney, 93, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe.
Mrs. Mooney was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church in Gratis. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clyde “Mule Man” Roberts and Howard Mooney.
Mrs. Mooney is survived by her son, Charles J. Roberts of Monroe; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Terrell Peters of Gratis; grandchildren, Tracey and Bob Jerrell of Florence, Arizona, Alicia and Josh Zuspan of Tampa, Florida, Bridgette and Curt Highsmith of Plant City, Florida, Chris Jones of Monroe, and Mandy Meadows of Monroe; 11 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Thelma Jo Emerick of Monroe and Grace and Lanier Roberts of Monroe.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594.
Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.