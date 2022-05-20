James Samuel (Jimmy) Payne, Monroe, Georgia, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Clearwater, Florida Jimmy was born May 25, 1938 in Tifton, Georgia, to George Washington Payne and Gussie Watson Payne.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Carrington Payne; son, DR Chris Payne (Amanda) and two grandsons, JC and Jack Payne; brothers Gerald Payne (Mary) of Folkston and Bobby Payne (Janet) of Tifton; Stephen Payne, nephew and Monica Payne Cribb, niece.
Growing up on a farm and a strong interest in agriculture, he began college at ABAC, working at the UGA Experiment Station.
He pursued his agricultural interests at UGA, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics in 1969.
He pursued his interests in agricultural research, marketing and economics, receiving his Master of Science degree from UGA College of Agriculture in 1971.
In 1968, he represented the UGA College of Agriculture Debate Team in Billings, Montana, where he was a National Semi-Finalist. He received recognition from The Honor Society Of Agriculture Gamma Sigma Delta; Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society (UGA); the American Agricultural Economics Association in recognition of Super Performance; and The Gamma Sigma Delta Award, the Honor Society of Agriculture in recognition of high scholarship, outstanding achievement and service to Agricultural Science.
USDA and Farmers Home Administration careers gave him many opportunities to work with people in agriculture and economics. He was devoted to the Ga Farmer Housing and Rural Housing programs, touching many lives in all Georgia counties through the FMHA programs.
He supported farmers in all phases of agriculture. In 1994 he was promoted to the office of Loan Resolution Task Force State Supervisor for FMHA in Georgia. He also served farmers as FMHA Loan Specialist and Multi-Family Housing Specialist for Georgia.
Jimmy served his country for 9 years with the National Guard in Tifton.
Walton County benefitted from Payne's FMHA training and experiences.
Under his leadership, Walton County citizens could quality for FMHA Weatherization Loans as well as other housing loans.
After serving on the Walton County Board of Elections, Jimmy served 10 years as Chairman of the Elections Board.
He also served as Chairman of the Walton County Planning and Development Committee for several years.
His dedication and desire for positive changes in growth and service to Walton County citizens still continues.
Jimmy was a member of First Baptist Church Monroe where he served on many committees, including Staff, Budget, as well as Sunday School teacher.
Mr. Payne enjoyed family time including sports, especially school sports, Boy Scouts, 4-H and other activities with his son, Chris (now a MD in Florida).
He received recognition from The MACHS Education Foundation for his service.
His favorite fall activities included Georgia Bulldog games, and traveling throughout the US. Memorial Service will be at First Baptist Church in Monroe on Sunday, May 23, at 2 p.m.
