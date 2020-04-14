Ronald Charles Thompson, 78, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, after a long battle with bladder cancer with his family at his side.
Ronnie (as he liked to be called) loved walking his dogs, Princess, who died in 2011, and Perry, then Jake around his subdivision. Afterward, he would jog around several times. He was a steelworker most of his life retiring from Fesco/Superior in Loganville in 2013. After retiring, he walked Jake and enjoyed reading books by Stephen King, Dean Koontz, etc. He also loved NASCAR, especially No. 18 Kyle Busch, was a football fan of the Falcons (win or lose) and spending time outside in his shop with Jake.
He was in the Army from August 1960 until August 1963, serving time overseas in Germany.
Ronnie is survived by Barbara, his wife of almost 53 years; son, Ronnie Jr.; daughter, Julie Bell; and grandson, Ian Bell.
Ronnie wished to be cremated with a brief memorial service with immediate family and Pastor Todd Heil, his brother-in-law, officiating at a later date.
In lieu of flowers to the family please donate to Walton County Animal Control or Abbey Hospice in Social Circle, whose staff was awesome. Ronnie liked each and every one of them.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
