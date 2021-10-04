Monroe, GA (30655)

Today

A steady rain. The rain will be heavy at times. High 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.