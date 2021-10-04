Bobby N. Doster, 85, passed away early Thursday morning, Sept. 30, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
Bobby was born in Campton on March 10, 1936, to Buck and Annie Pearl Doster. At 17 years of age, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he met his loving wife of 60 years, Rosanne Doster.
Bobby was a member of Campton United Methodist Church. He retired from the U.S. Marines after 20 years of service then he worked in technology as a computer programmer where he retired from Southern Co. After retirement, he enjoyed taking his four grandsons on many fun adventures to the lake and hunting as well as taking his granddaughters camping at Myrtle Beach every summer. He would meet up with several good friends every morning at Hardee’s for coffee and they became known as “The Hardee’s Boys.”
Bobby enjoyed researching and documenting his family’s genealogy. He loved talking to people. He never met a stranger. He would always throw in a little Japanese into his conversations and try to teach a little to others. Bobby took great pleasure in spending time with his family and friends, making them laugh with all his funny stories and jokes. He was well known for telling everyone as they were departing, “Watch out for the other guy.” His interests, in addition to family and friends, included cheering on his favorite team, the Georgia Bulldogs; going to the mountains; arguing politics; and watching old reruns of “Gunsmoke” and David Jeremiah on television.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosanne Doster; his mother, Annie Pearl Doster; his father, Buck Doster; his brother, Billy Doster; and his grandson, Mike Robinson.
He is survived by his daughters, Cathy Ervin (Craig), Victor Baker (Paul), Georgia Robinson, and Regina Owens (Ira); his eight grandchildren, Chris Ervin, James Ervin, Derek Ervin, Jessica Prince, Kristen Wallace, Noah Owens, Jakob Owens and Cailyn Owens; 13 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild and by his second wife, Carol Armstrong Orr.
He is also survived by his sisters, Sara Mobley and Jean Wells.
A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Campton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tom Davis and the Rev. Jim Draper presiding. Flowers may be sent to Campton United Methodist Church or to the Doster residence.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Compassus Hospice and the special care by Jenny, who allowed for the last moments with us to be as comfortable as possible.
Athens Cremation Services of Watkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
