Glendell Malcom Daniel, 82, of Social Circle, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
He was born in Walton County on Nov. 27, 1937, to Sara Bell Malcom Daniel and Elmer Woodfin Daniel, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Daniel; daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn and Ronnie Atha of Social Circle and Laura and Mark Lenyk of Dawsonville; grandchildren, Emily and Kevin Carnes of Marietta, Florida, Elyse and Dessie Bower of Bradley, South Carolina, and Lauren and Marc Williams of Gainesville; and great-grandchildren, Grace Carnes, Hutch Carnes and Thomas Bower.
Funeral services began at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Canuel officiating.
Burial followed at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented