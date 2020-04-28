Nancy Mae Glass, 94, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.
She was a native of Statham. Nancy was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church. She was a longtime employee of Statham Garment and a homemaker. Nancy loved serving her Lord and loved to sew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Elsie Peppers McDaniel; her husband, Douglas Glass; and a brother, Jimmy McDaniel (Nancy).
Nancy is survived by her son, Danny Glass (Elaine) of Social Circle; two grandchildren, Will Glass (Misty) and Morgan Rowley (William); and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
