Ronald Hobson League, 77, of Gratis, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Mr. League was born in Cole Valley, Alabama, on June 12, 1942, to Herbert Hobson League and Mable Maffett League. He was preceded in death by his father; his wife, Brenda Bailey League; and a granddaughter, Brooke Roberts.
Ronald is survived by his mother, Mable Maffett League; daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Douglas Roberts; son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Christy League; brother, Jerry League; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Richard Dickens; grandchildren, Kimberly Dew, Justin Roberts, Daniel Roberts, Benjamin Roberts, Samuel Roberts and Tori League; and great-grandchildren, Mason Dowling and Jackson Dew.
A graveside service began at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at Resthaven Cemetery in Monroe with Douglas Roberts officiating.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
