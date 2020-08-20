George Larry Anthony, 77, of Loganville, went home to be with his Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
He was born in Seneca, South Carolina, on Sept. 27, 1942, to George S. Anthony and Lucy Eloise Anthony. George was a proud veteran petty officer first class who served during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he attended the University of Georgia and obtained his master’s degree in education. He taught in Walton County at Monroe Area Comprehensive High School, and at Bradwell Institute in Hinesville, Georgia. He was an active member at Double Springs Baptist Church. He also enjoyed his mission work, where he was part of building many churches and homes. As part of Georgia Campers on Mission, he also enjoyed cooking for hurricane relief, Georgia Baptist Children’s Home and the Camp Hawkins Camp for Disabled Children.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 38 years, Marla Rea Anthony; his brother, Bill Anthony; and sisters, Mary Anthony, Betty Collins and Barbara Krauss.
He is survived by his children, Michelle and Lynn Witcher of Loganville, Kim and Stacy Carroll of Loganville, and Paula and Shawn Brogdon of Monroe; grandchildren, Benjamin and Chasity Witcher, JT Witcher, Will Carroll, Jessica Brogdon and Sierra Brogdon; great-grandchild, Gavin Moncada; sister: Judy Payne; and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Double Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. JT Witcher, the Rev. Scott Richardson and the Rev. Bill Carroll officiating.
Burial will follow at Double Springs Baptist Church.
Meadows Funeral Home of Monroe is in charge of the arrangements.
