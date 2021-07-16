Margaret Louise “Peggy” Roe went home peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Larry Roe. They resided for 16 years at Oak of MillCreek Subdivision in Monroe.
Peggy was born Aug. 16, 1940, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald and Louise Salvas, who preceded her in death.
Peggy is survived by her seven children, Deborah Durgan, Donna Williams, Ralph Edward Walters, Jerry Michael Walters, Diana Tetrault, Dorie Walters and Larry James Roe Jr. She is also survived by her five siblings, 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, plus many adopted families that called her Momma Peggy.
Peggy lived a full and blessed life, always giving thanks to Jesus. She was a servant unto Jesus right to the end of her life. She never knew a stranger. One could always count on her for prayer. Her favorite saying was, “I love you but Jesus loves you more.” This world will not be the same without her.
A memorial celebration will be Saturday, July 17, at Lighthouse World Outreach Center Church at 609 Gene Bell Road, Monroe.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Immediately following visitation, the Memorial Service will commence.
That your faith might not rest in the wisdom of men but in the power of God. – 1 Corinthians 2:5
Young-Levett Funeral Home, MONROE CHAPEL, 770-267-2642.
