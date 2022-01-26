Mr. Charles Inman Brewer, 92, of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Inman was a former member, Sunday school teacher and deacon at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Decatur. He was currently a member of Corinth Christian Church, where he served on many committees. He served in the National Guard and particularly enjoyed his time as a medic. Mr. Brewer worked for Southern Cross and Masterack, a division of Leggett & Platt, and retired after 47 years. Inman loved his family and friends and was a shining example of God’s love with his generosity, soft-spoken words and gentle nature.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas and Ludie Lois Bentley Brewer; daughter, Deborah Elaine Brewer; sister, Virginia Reid; and niece, Cecelia Hamrick.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Ann Mitchell Brewer; daughter, Pamela Ann Evans of Suwanee; grandchildren, Sarah Ann Evans Bahraini and her husband, Anoosh, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Joshua Inman Evans of Boston; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a family graveside service. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth Memorial Gardens, in care of Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052.
