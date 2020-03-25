Leon Wayne Griffin, age 85, of Loganville, peacefully passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Leon was born in Rome, Georgia, on Aug. 16, 1934, to Oscar Lee Ander Griffin and Alice Melissa Irene Self Griffin, who preceded him in death.
Leon served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines Corps. Leon retired as a truck driver with Osborn Transportation.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Betty Jo Cagle Griffin; sons, David Griffin, Thomas Cagle and Oscar “Lee” Griffin; daughters, Debbie Griffin, Laurie Chitwood, Michelle Greene, and Gigi Strey; sister, Faye Warren; 16 beloved grandchildren and 14 precious great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, GA 30518. Tele
Commented