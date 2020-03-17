Michael “Mike” Frank Carter, 63, of Social Circle, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.
He was born in Monroe on Sept. 15, 1956, to Margaret Carter Carter and Robert Lewis Carter.
Surviving are his wife, Elaine Carter; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jessica Carter; daughter, Amanda Carter; sister, Nellie Dodd; brothers, Sammy Carter and Phillip Carter; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe with the Rev. Cecil Morris and the Rev. Jimmy Chandler officiating.
Burial will follow at the Jersey Baptist Church cemetery.
