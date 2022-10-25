Juanita Williams Wellborn, 83, passed away peacefully on Oct. 10, 2022, with her kids at her bedside.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Martin Wellborn of 58 years and is lovingly remembered by her four children, Vickie Wellborn, Glen Wellborn (Wendy Coker Wellborn), Todd Wellborn, Lori Garland (Scott Garland); six grandchildren, Lauren Glahn, Grace Wellborn, Minette Wellborn, Georgia Wellborn, Clark Garland, Grace Garland; a great-granddaughter Everly Glahn; a sister; Wanda Williams Kirkpatrick (Bobby Kirkpatrick) and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. until noon, at Fairview Presbyterian Church at 857 Duluth Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30043.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritans Purse or to Pastor David Zimmerman at dbzimmerman.novostaff.org.
