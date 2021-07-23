William “Billy” Malcom, 83, of Rutledge, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
He was born in Rutledge on Nov. 21, 1937, to the late Emory Lewis Malcom and the late Willie Estelle Hester Malcom.
Surviving members of his family are sisters, Nell Bell of Bethlehem and Gail Long of Bogart; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Sue Malcom of Social Circle; several nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, at 2 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Malcom officiating.
Burial will follow at the Ebenezer Baptist Church cemetery.
