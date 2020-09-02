Shirley Marie Thomas, 80, of Monroe and Roanoke, Virginia, beloved sister of Don and Cecil, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, following a brief illness.
Born on Oct. 19, 1939, to Cecil and Marie Thomas of Richmond, Virginia, she lived most of her life in Atlanta and Monroe.
Shirley was a nurse and rose to become the vice president of nursing and Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. She maintained many lifelong friendships with her colleagues from Piedmont.
Shirley was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe and volunteered in the church office. She was a member of the Buckhead Lenox Pilot Club, the Georgia Nurses Association and the Georgia Society for Hospital Nursing Service Administration.
Shirley adored nature and everything that came with it. Her passions in life centered around an active outdoor lifestyle. She loved all animals, particularly the horses she kept at her farm in Monroe, as well as numerous cats and dogs. Shirley was well-versed on just about every kind of plant and maintained a robust garden for many years. She lettered in basketball in high school and was an ardent supporter of her Atlanta Braves and Falcons. Shirley spent much of her leisure time traveling the United States and other parts of the world with a particular affinity for national parks. She also traveled to Australia, Alaska and the Netherlands, among many other places. Her traveling stories usually would involve tales of meaningful time spent with good friends, a detailed description of the landscapes and always, without fail, mention of the local animals she had encountered.
Shirley was a 1958 graduate of William Fleming High School and a 1962 graduate of the Medical College of Virginia Nursing School, where she was named to the Alpha Sigma Chi honorary leadership society. Shirley was active with alumni from both schools.
After living for a short time in Arizona and in Richmond, she settled in Atlanta, where she worked at Piedmont Hospital for 27 years.
She was a devoted daughter, sister and aunt and is survived by her sisters-in-law, Shirley Thomas of Roanoke and Peggy Thomas of Chesapeake, Virginia; nephews, Cecil “Tommy” Thomas of Chesapeake and Donald Thomas Jr. of Alexandria, Virginia; nieces, Kim Kimball of Chesapeake and Whitney Linder of Knoxville, Tennessee; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, Cecil Jr. and Donald Sr., and her parents, Cecil Sr. and Marie.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 E. Main St., Salem, VA 24153.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Humane Society of the United States.
Oakey’s Funeral Service – South Chapel of Roanoke is handling the arrangements. Telephone 540-989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
