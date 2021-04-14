Anna Catherine Hull, 33, of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Anna attended Bryan College, and was working toward her master’s degrees in bioethics and theological studies at Emory University and the Candler School of Theology. Despite the many challenges she faced in her life, she had an indomitable spirit and was always helping and teaching others. During her short life she traveled to South Africa, China, Honduras, Zambia, India, and the United Kingdom. She was passionate about social justice and her three nieces.
Anna is predeceased by her grandparents Betty Jo and Chet Fischer, and Bill Hull; and her Aunt Kay Brown.
She is survived by her parents, Candy and Richard Hull; her sisters, Melissa Swift Hull, Becky Hull and Ruth Felt; a grandmother, Evelyn Hull; and her beloved nieces, Juliana, Adalyn, and Nadia Felt.
A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory of Decatur is in charge of the arrangements.
