Steven Tony Queen, 71, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, while in hospice care in Athens.
Stevie was a 1968 graduate of Monroe High School, a graduate of West Georgia College and Kennesaw State University, and he served in the Peace Corps for two years. He spent most of his working career with The Home Depot.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Queen; his parents, R.H. and Mary Nelle Queen; a sister, Ellen Hall; and brothers Raymond Queen and Jerry Queen.
He is survived by sisters, Ann Holder and her husband, Tom, of Salisbury Maryland, and Carol Phillips of Roswell; brother Terry Queen and his wife, Nancy, of Monroe; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A visitation service be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Meadows Funeral Home. Please be respectful of COVID-19 regulations and come and help celebrate Stevie’s life.
