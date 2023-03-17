Nancy Ruark Peters, 86, of Madison, passed away on March 10, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Louise Catherine Peppers Ruark and the late Wiley Arnold Ruark.
Surviving are husband the Rev. Bonnie Eugene Peters; daughter: Donna Lynn Peters; sister: Linda R. Schwamlein.
Graveside services were held on Friday, March 17, at Bostwick Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Ann Mann officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity. Sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Walton Tribune | March 18-19 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.