Virginia “Polly” Watson, 85 years of age, of Monroe passed away on April 25, 2022.
Mrs. Watson was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina to the late Mary Blackmon Beland and the late Early Beland. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Watson, Jr.; sisters, Kathleen Beland, Violet Lee Williams; brother, Orell Mayfield.
Surviving members of the family are, daughters and sons-in-law, Kitty and Johnny Criswell, Cynthia Johnson, Debbie and Mickey Shaw, Tracey and Randall Wheeler, Vicki Fares; son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Janet Bowden; step-daughters and spouses, Avey and Dean Rogers, Jessica and Matt North; step-son and spouse, Neil and Andrea Watson III; brother and sister-in-law, Jesse and Mary Anne Mayfield; grandchildren, Shayne Bowden, Shannon Butler, Kristi Keesee, Nic Johnson, Zac Johnson, Eric Kent, Katelyn Brownlee, Matthew Shaw, Meagan Shaw, Olivia Thomas, Wes Wheeler, Matt Boyd, and Christian Boyd; great grandchildren, Stephen, Bailey, Addison, Breanna, Joseph, Chase, Zoey, Caleb, Charleigh, Austin, Korbin, Kamden, Bowen, Christopher.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Conner officiating. Interment followed at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
