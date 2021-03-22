Melvin Cleveland Stapp, 86, of Eatonton, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021.
He was born in Rutledge on April 28, 1934, to Amber Stapp and Doris Belle Doster Stapp. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nina Stapp, and a brother, Ralph Stapp.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth Wiggins Stapp; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Steve Dukes; sons and daughters-in-law, Travis and Karen Stapp, Dennis Stapp, and Steve and Denee Stapp; brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Inez Stapp; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was a proud Korean War veteran and an avid outdoorsman. He loved spending his time hunting and fishing with his family.
A graveside service began at 1 p.m. Monday, March 22, at the Stapp Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Ghann officiating.
Stapp Cemetery is located at 2845 Old Mill Road, Rutledge.
Please sign the guest book online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented