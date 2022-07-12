Patricia Allen Hill of Montgomery, Ala., formerly of Between, passed away July 3, 2022 at age 81.
She is preceded in death by her parents Annie Lou and Jack Allen, husband John Billy Hill, sister Lafaye Walls, brothers Neal and Gary Allen.
She is survived by brother Tony Allen, sisters Brenda Medley (Robert) and Debbie Simpson (Charles), two children, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
