Ruby Leigh Reeves, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. She was 94 years old.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Irene Maffett, and her husband, Truman Reeves Jr.
Mrs. Reeves is survived by her two daughters, Teri (John) Head of Monroe and Jena (Wesley) Finch of Newnan. She has two grandchildren, Zack Williams and Leah (Stephen) Bray; three great-grandchildren, Savannah Lee, Addi Lee and Tripp Bray; and several nieces and nephews. She loved and enjoyed her family very much.
Mrs. Reeves was a member of First Baptist Church in Monroe. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Baptist Church of Monroe.
The service will begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at 2:30 at First Baptist Church of Monroe and be officiated by Dr. Todd Ware.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 in the sanctuary.
Interment will be immediately following at Hill Haven Memory Gardens.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. Telephone 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Commented