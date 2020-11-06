Nancy Ann Daws Henderson of Norcross passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
Nancy was born on Sept. 13, 1931, in Monroe to William Spencer and Lila Mae (Queen) Daws. She was raised on their family farm and graduated from Monroe High School in 1948. After earning an associate degree in business administration, she married Guy Inman Henderson on Dec. 19, 1950. They raised four children: Deborah, Guy Jr., Melissa and Matthew.
In 1987, Nancy retired from Eastman Kodak Co. with 28 years of loyal service. She loved word jumble, traveling, long walks and collecting shells on the beach. As an avid baker, Nancy participated on many cookbook committees including her last role as “Let’s Get Cooking Norcross” co-chair. Nancy was a devout Christian and a faithful member of Crossroads Church of Dunwoody.
Guy Inman Henderson, the love of her life, preceded her in death, as did her parents.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Myers (Dan), Guy Henderson Jr., Melissa Henderson Youngblood and Matthew Henderson (Page); and grandchildren, Trey Henderson, Matthew Myers, Tyler Henderson, Jack Youngblood and Olivia Youngblood.
A family graveside service was Wednesday, Nov. 4. Those wishing to honor Nancy’s memory may make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Crowell Brothers. Funeral Home & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. Telephone 770-448-5757.
The family expresses eternal gratitude to the staff at Johns Creek Senior Living and Agape Hospice for their excellent care.
Commented