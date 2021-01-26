Stuart J. Head, 64, of Loganville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Stuart was the owner/operator of Howard’s Full Service in Doraville for more than 50 years. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gwendolyn Stewart Head.
Stuart is survived by his wife of 32 years, Angela Head; children, Bret Phillips of Atlanta and Lindsey Phillips of Loganville; father, James Head of Loganville; sisters, Debbie Taylor and Susan Thomas, both of Loganville; grandchildren, Maverick Nicolai, Shelton Nicolai and Oscar Phillips; and nieces and nephews, Tyler Sims, Bree Owens, Max Thomas, Jake Sims and Declan Owens.
Inurnment services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville with the Rev. Adam Blatt officiating.
Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
