Wilma Ree Morris, 91, of Monroe, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Mrs. Morris was born in Cullman, Alabama, on Sept. 15, 1928, to John and Mary Weldon. Mr. and Mrs. Morris were also members of Harmony Baptist Church in Monroe, Georgia.
Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, RM Morris; her older daughter, Juanita Thompson; and only son, Robin Morris.
Mrs. Morris is survived by her daughter Martha Pittman; son-in-law, Larry Pittman; four grandchildren, Nanette Henson, Nerissa Baker, Sue Thompson and Remar Thompson; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside ceremony began at 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Harmony Baptist Church.
A graveside ceremony began at 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Harmony Baptist Church.

Meadows Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
