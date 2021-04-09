Bernice Lavern Bowen, 91, of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Lavern was born on Oct. 18, 1929, to Grady Durden and Mattie Gilreath Durden. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Ruby Henderson, Margarete Young; and her brothers, Bobby Durden, Emory Durden, Morris Durden, Ridgeway Durden, and Robert Durden.
Surviving members of the family are her husband, Grady Bowen; daughters and son-in-law, Sandra Stone, Judy and Johnny Robinson; several grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A funeral service began at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Raymond Hardy, the Rev. Lynn Head, and the Rev. Sharon Boswell officiating.
Burial followed at Corinth Christian Church Cemetery.
Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
