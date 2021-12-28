Danny Sorrells, 75, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
He was born in Monroe on Jan. 21, 1946. Danny grew up in Monroe, graduating from Monroe Area High School in 1964. He made many friends along the way. He earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia, where he enjoyed playing poker and was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Throughout his life, he was game for anything. He acted on stage in plays in Atlanta and in Monroe. Some of the characters he portrayed were Birdboot in “The Great Inspector Hound” and the postman Charlie in “On Golden Pond.”
He enjoyed mountain climbing. During his climbing years he ascended Mount Whitney, Cotopaxi and Mount McKinley. Over the years, Danny was a dedicated member of his church, serving as a deacon and superintendant. Danny’s faith was the cornerstone of his life. His career path was as an entrepreneur. The business he founded, Commercial Cabinetry, produced thousands of cabinets and created countless jobs. As the owner and operator, he led with a ferocious work ethic and a compassionate heart. Many a woodworker got his or her start at Commercial Cabinetry and there are Commercial Cabinetry cabinets in buildings all over the Southeast to this day.
Unable to settle into quiet retirement, Danny volunteered his time to Shepherd Staff Ministries. Here he collected food for the homeless and dedicated his ample resources to helping those less fortunate. All of this mentioned doesn’t even begin to do justice to the many adventures he had and the many lives he touched. For his family, his love knew no bounds. He was a very special man.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Sorrells; and his three children, Solomon Sorrells, Philippi, West Virginia, Simon Sorrells, Los Angeles, and Anna Sorrells, Monroe, GA.
Memorial services will take place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Hope Community Fellowship, 4037 Bailey Circle, Loganville, GA 30052.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. There will be food and drinks after the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherd Staff Ministries, 2240 Commerce Drive, Loganville, GA 30052. Telephone 770-554-9722.
