Peter Quinlan, 59, passed away in Athens on Sunday, March 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Friends and neighbors are invited to join the family at Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 5, to celebrate Pete’s life.
Pete was born in Elmira, New York, and graduated from Homer High School in Homer, New York. He went on to play lacrosse at the State University of New York College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill.
Pete enjoyed his career with Morton Buildings. He loved his old red truck, his Irish heritage and John Wayne. Throughout his life, his sense of humor and generosity has made an impact on many friends, neighbors and colleagues.
Pete will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sue; his children, Emily, John and Sarah; his sister, Lesley Quinlan, and her husband, Bill, and children, Whitney, Hilary and Roger; and his cherished aunt Betty Fish.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the American Cancer Society.
