Molly Howard, 79, passed away at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Jinger and Andrew McElhannon, Aug. 22, 2023, surrounded by her immediate family.
A celebration of life social is being planned for a future date.
Molly was born in 1944, in Good Hope, the daughter of Roy and Olive Maughon.
A resident of Good Hope until age 19, she was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings, the late Mrs. Alison Poss, Miss Ina Maughon, Mrs. Marion Gann, Mrs. Sue Saye and Mr. Tommy Maughon.
She married at a young age, and became mother to Mrs. Jinger McElhannon, Sister-in-law to the Late Gary Howard and Mrs. Joyce Howard, and Mrs. Carol Maughon. She was Mother-in-law to Mr. Andrew C. McElhannon and Grandmother to Miss Carlee Elaine McElhannon.
She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and great- nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many loved classmates and friends far and wide.
She was preceded in death by her two closest friends, Mrs. Louise Gober of Monroe, Georgia and Dr. Jorja Turnipseed of Starkville, Mississippi.
The family wishes to thank Ms. Sheila White and Ms. Mechelle Dutton for their loving kindness and care.
Molly was very active with Pilot Club International, through chapters in both Georgia and Mississippi. Professionally she held a master’s degree in industrial engineering, specializing in the Apparel Industry.
Memorials may be made to Oconee Regional Humane Society www.orhspets.org/donate.html.
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
The Walton Tribune | August 26-27, 2023
Commented