It is with great sadness that the family of Janis Regina Vaughn announces her passing on Aug. 19, 2023.
Even though a failing heart took her away from this world at the age of 76, her loving heart left a beacon of light for all who knew her.
Janis was a thoughtful and loving person who always cared for the needs of others. Janis was a loyal daughter and a loving sister. She was a doting aunt and a true friend. She was adored by her neighbors and by her friends.
She was a great baker and a warm host that made visitors feel like family. Janis would engage her neighbors while walking with her faithful companions, the many different dogs she fostered or adopted and loved as her own.
Janis is survived by her sister, Judy Robbins (Eugene); her nieces, Angela Johnson (Scott) and Regina Foster (Michael) and her great nephew and three great nieces.
The family will receive friends and celebrate Janis’ life with an Open House Saturday, Sept.16, 2023, from 3 p.m. at Janis’ home.
Memorial donations may be made in the name of Janis Vaughn to angelsrescue.org/donate or by mail to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 821, Alpharetta, Ga. 30009.
The Walton Tribune | September 13, 2023
